Erik ten Hag has praised Mikel Arteta ahead of their second meeting this afternoon when Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates at 4.30pm.

The Red Devils have handed Arsenal their only loss of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign and will be keen to see out a similar result today.

A win can take United to within five points of the Gunners, though the latter do have a game in hand.

Arsenal sit five points clear atop the table having played one less match than Manchester City in second place. Three points today could be absolutely pivotal in their title hopes.

Both managers, Ten Hag and Arteta, have been widely credited for their impact on their respective clubs since taking charge. Arsenal and United have gone through several years of lacklustre seasons, below-par results and high tensions within their squads. Now, things have vastly changed.

Ten Hag heaps praise on Arteta

The Dutch boss spoke on his opponent in the dugout before the fixture, saying: “In the Premier League there are many incredible coaches in this moment, he is definitely one of them. But what he’s doing, in this moment, he is the best in this moment.”

Take a look at his comments in full below via Football Daily.