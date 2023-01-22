Agent confirms player will sign for Arsenal on Monday or Tuesday, and will be at Man Utd game today

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The agent of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior has confirmed that his client will sign for Arsenal on Monday or Tuesday, and that he’ll be at the Emirates Stadium to watch the game against Manchester United today.

See below as Fabrizio Romano quotes Kiwior’s agent as providing an update on the move for the 22-year-old Poland international, which is seemingly all but done, as per Romano’s report earlier today in the Daily Briefing.

Arsenal fans will get their first glimpse of Kiwior in the VIP box at the Emirates when they take on Man Utd later today, as per Romano’s tweet below…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsene Wenger convinced Arsenal star to sign with Manchester United interested
West Ham eyeing 51-year-old manager to replace David Moyes
Leeds could accept January bid for highly-rated defender

Arsenal also recently signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton, in what looks a decent January transfer window for the league leaders.

Kiwior adds depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad as he can play both centre-back and defensive midfield.

The Gunners will hope to get another three points in today’s big game, as it could take them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

More Stories Jakub Kiwior

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Why signing on Monday or Tuesday while he’s at the Emirates? Does it means Arteta and Edu are busy preparing for today’s game and other transfers?If so then we will wait for the announcement petiencely.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.