West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

The 24-year-old reportedly wants to play for a club in the Champions League and he could leave the Hammers at the end of the season.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the 24-year-old England international would be interested in a move to Arsenal in the summer.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “We know Champions League football is a big attraction for all the top players right now. “Declan Rice admitted that, during the World Cup with England, he wants to be playing in the Champions League and competing for honours. “Arsenal do seem to be going in the right direction under Mikel Arteta, so it’s an exciting project for all top players right now. “I think Declan Rice would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal if they were to make a move for him.”

The Gunners are fighting for the Premier League title this year and Champions League qualification is all but secured for them.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to make a move for rice at the end of the season.

The Gunners need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Rice would be an exceptional signing.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders around Europe and he would improve Mikel Arteta’s side considerably.

The West Ham midfielder could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield allowing players like Granite Xhaka to play in a more advanced position with more freedom. The Swiss midfielder has had more freedom this season and he has excelled.

Arsenal have put together a formidable squad this season and bringing in a top-class defensive midfielder could be the final piece of the puzzle for them.

Rice is well-settled in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact at Arsenal if the transfer goes through.