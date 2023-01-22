Journalist slams Manchester United star who “needs to do better”

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has slammed Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United were defeated by Arsenal on Sunday with Eddie Nketiah’s last-minute goal securing the win for Mikel Arteta’s men.

It was an unbelievable game for the neutral with plenty of goals and end-to-end action but Arsenal probably deserved more out of the two teams due to the pressure they applied late on.

However, journalist Luckhurst believes Manchester United midfielder Eriksen could have done better for Bukayo Saka’s goal and possibly David De Gea too.

Eriksen has been an excellent signing for Manchester United with his creativity, composure on the ball and passing range having a positive impact this season. However, he does lack a little defensively, especially without Casemiro and that problem was evident against Arsenal.

Eriksen has been used to playing in a more advanced role for most of his career but Erik ten Hag has opted to use him in a deeper midfield position.

Despite his impressive performances, it’s certainly an area of his game that Eriksen may have to work on.

