Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

As per reports, Championship outfit Middlesbrough are keen on signing the young defender and Leeds could accept a fee of around £4 million for the player.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Elland Road and he was expected to develop into an important first-team player for Leeds.

However, his future is now up in the air and it remains to be seen if he moves on to pursue a different challenge this month.

Cresswell needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Leeds right now.

The Whites have had a disappointing season so far and they are still flirting with relegation. They cannot afford to experiment with young players right now and Cresswell is unlikely to get ample game time.

A move to the Championship could help him secure regular first-team football and continue his development.

The 20-year-old center-back has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender and he will have plenty of opportunities to move back to the top flight in the near future if he manages to fulfill his potential with Middlesbrough.