Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the German outfit will not sell the striker even if a club offered €100 million for the player in January. He has contract with the club until 2027 and Eintracht Frankfurt are under no pressure to sell.

He said to GiveMeSport: “They’re watching him, of course, but it’s not concrete now. “They have a solution now with Weghorst, and then they have to see, but Frankfurt said they won’t sell him in this winter, €100 million won’t be enough. So, you can now see how much they could like in the summer for him.”

The 24-year-old French international has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga outfit this season and he has 8 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Kolo Muani is naturally a center forward but he can play in the wide areas as well. Manchester United could certainly use someone like him in the long run.

The Red Devils have signed Wout Weghorst this month in order to improve their attacking options for the short term. It remains to be seen whether they are keen on making a move for the 24-year-old Frenchman at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a quality goal scorer following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kolo Muani would be a superb addition. The Frenchman could partner Marcus Rashford in the attack next season and his versatility will allow the Dutch manager to use him across a number of positions and in a number of formations depending upon the opposition.

The opportunity to join Manchester United could be hard to turn down for the Frenchman and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. It would be the ideal next step in his career.