Gary Neville explains one Man United weakness that means they’re still not title contenders

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained that he still thinks Erik ten Hag’s side are a little too light up front this season in order to be genuine Premier League title contenders.

The Red Devils will surely have to be taken a bit more seriously if they manage a win away to Arsenal today, but that will be a big ask, and it seems Neville feels that even three points at the Emirates Stadium today wouldn’t necessarily mean they’re proper contenders.

The main reason is that Man Utd are a little light in attack, according to Neville, who cited the emergency short-term signing of Wout Weghorst as an example of this issue…

"I still don't think they are" ???? Gary Neville still thinks that even if Manchester United win here today, they won't be in the Premier League title race. pic.twitter.com/rQbfBwub8X — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

Neville added that he’s looking forward to today’s game, which is sure to be hugely entertaining as well as potentially pivotal in the context of this season.

Both United and Arsenal are in fine form and it’s actually been a while since these two teams met when there was really something at stake!