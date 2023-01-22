Gary Neville explains one Man United weakness that means they’re still not title contenders

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained that he still thinks Erik ten Hag’s side are a little too light up front this season in order to be genuine Premier League title contenders.

The Red Devils will surely have to be taken a bit more seriously if they manage a win away to Arsenal today, but that will be a big ask, and it seems Neville feels that even three points at the Emirates Stadium today wouldn’t necessarily mean they’re proper contenders.

The main reason is that Man Utd are a little light in attack, according to Neville, who cited the emergency short-term signing of Wout Weghorst as an example of this issue…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United join the race to sign Brazilian star but face PSG competition
Video: “Forget about United” – Roy Keane has his say on Man United’s title chances ahead of Arsenal clash
Video: Media ignored these SHOCKING Chelsea chants at Liverpool fans in yesterday’s game

Neville added that he’s looking forward to today’s game, which is sure to be hugely entertaining as well as potentially pivotal in the context of this season.

Both United and Arsenal are in fine form and it’s actually been a while since these two teams met when there was really something at stake!

More Stories Erik ten Hag Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.