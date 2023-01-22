Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is willing to take a pay cut to extend his contract at the club.

De Gea is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and the Manchester United goalkeeper has had his fair share of critics in the past. The Spaniard is undoubtedly one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, but there is more to goalkeeper than that in the modern era.

Erik ten Hag may look to bring in a new goalkeeper who is more comfortable playing with the ball at his feet, but there’s no doubt De Gea has improved in this department since Ten Hag came in.

However, De Gea’s commitment to Manchester United can’t be questioned and The Sun are now reporting that he is willing to take a pay cut in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s priority may not be to bring in a new goalkeeper if their financial struggles are to be believed, so extend De Gea’s contract and spending money on other positions could be their plan in the summer.