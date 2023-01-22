Newcastle United saw out a goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening and despite being a lacklustre match, it etched Eddie Howe’s name into the Premier League history books.

The draw extended the Magpies’ unbeaten streak to 15 games, making Howe the first English manager this century to oversee such a sequence.

Howe has been a defining figure in this new-look Newcastle era and looks to be taking the side to new heights.

Instant impact from Howe

It was expected that the Saudi Arabian takeover would have a significant impact on the club, however, it’s the manager’s impact also that has the squad soaring and preparing for the prospect of European football and challenging for the title.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is also leading the race for the Golden Glove and has picked up more clean sheets (12) than he has conceded goals.

Newcastle sit in third place, joint on points with Manchester United but ahead through goal difference.