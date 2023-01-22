Newcastle’s stalemate with Palace etches Eddie Howe’s name into the history books

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United saw out a goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening and despite being a lacklustre match, it etched Eddie Howe’s name into the Premier League history books.

The draw extended the Magpies’ unbeaten streak to 15 games, making Howe the first English manager this century to oversee such a sequence.

Howe has been a defining figure in this new-look Newcastle era and looks to be taking the side to new heights.

Instant impact from Howe

It was expected that the Saudi Arabian takeover would have a significant impact on the club, however, it’s the manager’s impact also that has the squad soaring and preparing for the prospect of European football and challenging for the title.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho is favourite to be next US Men’s National Team manager
Trossard on the bench: Predicted Arsenal lineup to host Manchester United at the Emirates
Alexis Sanchez makes it clear where his loyalties are ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is also leading the race for the Golden Glove and has picked up more clean sheets (12) than he has conceded goals.

Newcastle sit in third place, joint on points with Manchester United but ahead through goal difference.

More Stories Eddie Howe Newcastle United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.