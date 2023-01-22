(Photo) Arsenal transfer target spotted in stadium against Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal target Jakub Kiwior was spotted in the director’s box as the Gunners faced Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that a deal bringing Kiwior to Arsenal was complete, pending official confirmation.

Now, Kiwior has been spotted alongside Edu Gaspar in the director’s box during Arsenal’s game against Manchester United, as seen in the photo below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lisandro Martinez pounces on poor Ramsdale mistake to draw Man United level
(Video) Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead with long-range stunner
Brilliant news coming out of Italy for Tottenham’s pursuit of £35m star

You’d like to think with Kiwior being in attendance that a deal is going to be announced in the not-so-distant future.

More Stories Jakub Kiwior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.