Roy Keane claims Arsenal star is good enough for Real Madrid as they prepare to face Man Utd

Roy Keane has heaped praise on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as Arsenal prepare to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester United travel to the capital to face Arsenal on Sunday in what is one of the biggest games of the season for both clubs. Not just due to their longstanding rivalry, but Manchester United’s recent form means they’re gaining ground on the Gunners.

Former Manchester United player Keane has given his thoughts on the upcoming fixture and has heaped praise on Arsenal youngster Saka who he believes could play for any of the big clubs in Europe.

“He could go to any of the big clubs in Europe and go and play for them, including the Real Madrid’s of this world, I think he’s that good,” said Keane, as relayed by TBR Football.

Saka has developed from a young, up-and-coming player into one of the best wingers in Europe. He’s now producing performances a player in their prime would be proud of, so it’s scary to think where he could be in a few year’s time.

Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible and there aren’t many teams in Europe performing better at the moment, so it might be a wise decision for Saka to stay at the club.