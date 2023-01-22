Manchester United have made the trip to North London to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in a highly-anticipated afternoon clash.

The Red Devils have handed Arsenal their only loss of the 2022/2023 league campaign so far, back in September at Old Trafford, and it saw a controversial VAR decision, as well as summer signing Antony netting the opener on his debut.

Now, Erik ten Hag’s men will face a stern test as they will face the added pressure of the bouncing home fans, who will be keen to ignite the rivalry again and get the Gunners riled up for a must-win meeting.

A notable omission from the squad is Casemiro; the Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card midweek against Crystal Palace and will now serve a one-match suspension. He is a significant loss for Ten Hag, as the 30-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the Reds’ most irreplaceable figures this season.

As well as that, both Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial were not spotted with their travelling teammates as they are both recovering from injuries.

Predicted lineup