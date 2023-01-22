Antonio Conte will reportedly be leaving his position as Tottenham manager at the end of the season, according to reliable transfer news journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs fans may well have mixed feelings about this, with the Italian tactician regarded as a big name due to the success he enjoyed at clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus.

However, it’s fair to say Conte hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time in charge of Tottenham, with results not as expected this season, and with the style of football leaving a lot to be desired.

It now seems that Conte’s time in north London could be coming to an end, according to Di Marzio, as quoted by Sport Bible.

The reporter seems certain that Conte won’t be signing a new deal with Spurs, saying: “The news I can tell you – with certainty is that Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

“There was no spark; his contract is expiring and the club has not asked him for a renewal.”

One imagines Conte will have other big offers in the near future, but there’s also the sense that he surely could have got more out of this Tottenham squad.

THFC managed to finish in the top four last season, but that’s not looking quite as nailed-on for them this year as they fail to get the best out of elite attacking players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.