Exclusive: Kiwior to Arsenal transfer imminent, Fresneda talks + more – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal

Arsenal have been tracking Jakub Kiwior for months; they already had contacts on player side before the World Cup, he will sign the contract within the next 24 hours. West Ham wanted him last summer, Juventus were scouting him and AC Milan negotiated with Spezia in November.

Kiwior completed all the medical tests on Sunday — he will be unveiled soon as a new Arsenal player once his five-and-a-half-year deal is signed. Spezia and Arsenal have already signed all documents on a €25m deal.

There’s no way for Arsenal to sign Eduardo Camavinga at the moment. Camavinga is not leaving in January, he’s untouchable for Real Madrid and he doesn’t want to leave.

I don’t know about the summer, it’s too early to know for sure what the situation will be by then; but as of today, Camavinga is 100% part of Madrid project.

A lot of top clubs want Camavinga, but his agent has confirmed, and Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he is staying.

Arsenal have opened talks over signing Ivan Fresneda, who was not in Valladolid’s starting XI because of these negotiations. Newcastle are also interested, and the player’s agents will be in London next week to speak to English clubs. Arsenal are now seriously targeting the talented young right-back, so it’s one to watch, particularly if Cedric Soares ends up joining Fulham.

Mikel Arteta: “Leandro Trossard’s age is not a problem, the squad can absorb a player of 28 years old. With the right experience, right versatility, right quality. It is not that we had to sign 20, 21, 22 year olds for the next five years. That is not the plan.”

Borussia Dortmund

Official, confirmed. Youssoufa Moukoko signs new deal at Borussia Dortmund until 2026. He said: “I was honoured by interest of other clubs, but ultimately it’s a decision of the heart. Fans have always supported me, and I also want to give something back to them and the club.”

Brighton

Brighton are set to sign Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari, deal agreed with AIK and here we go – agreement for fee around €6m. Ayari will fly to England in the next days with his agents to undergo medical tests and sign the contract.

Chelsea

Chelsea are monitoring Malo Gusto, they are interested in a new right-back, but there is no official bid for him at the moment, or for another target, Denzel Dumfries. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on Chelsea in the next few days because they want a new right-back and a midfielder, with Moises Caicedo also on their list, though Brighton don’t want to sell. Chelsea had contacts over Caicedo already, but it’s not an easy deal, let’s see what happens.

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma to Everton, here we go! Full agreement reached during the night and details now sorted. It’s done deal, Danjuma’s back to Premier League. He’s completed his medical tests with Everton, and it should be announced soon – a loan until the end of the season with no option to buy.

Liverpool

On Mason Mount rumours – at the moment, I’m told that Liverpool’s top priority remains Jude Bellingham and they also follow Matheus Nunes. Let’s see what’s going to happen with Mount, at the moment his new contract situation has to be clarified as talks with Chelsea have been ongoing for months.

Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino out of contract in June: “I want Firmino to stay here. He knows about the situation and what we think of him. There is no problem. He’s great but I don’t know 1000% what his plans are. James Milner? He is an incredibly important player.”

According to Christian Falk, Jurgen Klopp privately feels that Liverpool can win the race for Jude Bellingham, unless money becomes the main issue, in which case Real Madrid would be the favourites – click here to read more.

Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Argentinian talent Maximo Perrone — documents are signed on clubs/player side, here we go confirmed! Perrone joins Man City on a deal running til June 2028 from Velez — done deal as revealed in December, now completed and to be officially announced soon.

Manchester City now feel they are leading the chase for Jude Bellingham, who is expected to reject the offer of a new contract from Borussia Dortmund (Daily Star)

Manchester United

Manchester United will explore many situations for a top striker in June, but at the moment I’m not aware of contacts between Harry Kane and any other club. He’s focused on Tottenham, conversations over a new deal are still slow and so it’s normal to have rumours but Antonio Conte’s future is also going be crucial to understand Kane’s plans.

I know there’s lot of noise on this but Man United hope to have new owners, probably new people into the board as happened with Chelsea… Man United is always in the news with those stories but the reality is that nothing is decided now on who’s going to be the new striker. There will be many options and for sure, and Erik ten Hag will be involved in the process of identifying the best target.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could now end up staying at Manchester United until at least the end of the season, as things stand. Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham asked for him in December but there’s still no green light. Man Utd remain in talks to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been offered to Manchester United and other top Premier League clubs (90min)

Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga is not leaving Real Madrid this January. He wants to stay and the club are happy with him, despite Arsenal links.

His agent Joshua Barnett tells me: “There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms: “We will not let Camavinga leave, he’s untouchable — like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.”

Fran Garcia: “Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, it’s the club of my life and I’m working hard so I can come back – but now I’m focused on Rayo.” Garcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club.

Tottenham

Despite links with Manchester United, I’m not aware of any talks between Harry Kane and any other club. Speculation like this is normal when talks over a new contract are ongoing and moving slowly.

Pedro Porro on Tottenham talks: “I’m not talking about the possibilities on the market — about staying nor about leaving. I’m focused on Sporting and I’m happy here.”

Union Berlin

Josip Juranovic to Union Berlin, here we go confirmed after news revealed on Friday! Understand Juranovic will undergo the medical tests on Sunday. €8m fixed fee plus add-ons to Celtic. Contract will be valid until June 2027.