Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead with a long-range stunner early in the second half.

Manchester United took the lead in the first half through a Marcus Rashford long-range strike which was quickly cancelled out by Eddie Nketiah.

However, early in the second half, Saka scored a similar goal to Rashford, cutting in and unleashing an unbelievable strike beyond David De Gea to give Arsenal the lead for the first time in the game.

Unbelievable goal. What a boy. Bukayo Saka?? pic.twitter.com/AG0GGyC7zx — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) January 22, 2023

BUKAYO SAKA. WHAT A TALENT ?? pic.twitter.com/0qKwbHrd95 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

BUKAYO. SAKA. WHAT A HIT. ? Arsenal's golden boy comes through. ? ?? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/c9gt7J42O5 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports and Beinsports.