Video: Eddie Nketiah draws Arsenal level vs Man United after peach of a cross from Xhaka

Arsenal are level against Man United at the Emirates thanks to a goal from Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners went behind in the clash after a special goal from the in-form Marcus Rashford but it took only seven minutes for the home side to equalise.

The goal was a well-worked one which eventually saw Granit Xhaka deliver a brilliant cross into the box for Nketiah to meet with his head and draw the match at 1-1.

The goal can be seen below.

A BRILLIANT header from Eddie Nketiah after some slick football from Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/u5pHrGuEBq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023