(Video) Eddie Nketiah scores dramatic late winner for Arsenal against Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic late winner for Arsenal against Manchester United in a crucial game in the title race. 

Arsenal and Manchester United were involved in one of the best games of the weekend, if not the season. The two teams went at it for 90 minutes, but towards the end of the game Arsenal were pushing for a winner, with United sitting deeper.

In the end, their pressure paid off as Nketiah poked home to score the winner for Arsenal.

Pictures from Beinsports, NBC Sports and Sky Sports.

