Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic late winner for Arsenal against Manchester United in a crucial game in the title race.

Arsenal and Manchester United were involved in one of the best games of the weekend, if not the season. The two teams went at it for 90 minutes, but towards the end of the game Arsenal were pushing for a winner, with United sitting deeper.

In the end, their pressure paid off as Nketiah poked home to score the winner for Arsenal.

NKETIAH IS THE MAN OF THE MOMENT! ? Arsenal make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/jn0cvKvWdY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

Nketiah makes it three for Arsenal ??????#ARSMUNpic.twitter.com/w2E7OaC7tq — MD Sports (@MDSports18) January 22, 2023

