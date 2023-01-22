Erik ten Hag has confirmed has had an “idea” to beat Arsenal without Casemiro.

Manchester United beat Arsenal without Casemiro earlier this season, and this is something Ten Hag has pointed out in a recent interview.

He’s also revealed how he has an idea to beat the league leaders without their Brazilian midfielder, as seen in the video below.

"It's up to us to beat their run" Erik Ten Hag suggests that Man United do not need Casemiro in order to beat Arsenal pic.twitter.com/zUmLc9RcH6 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) January 22, 2023

Casemiro will be a monumental miss for Manchester Unite considering their recent form with him in the team.