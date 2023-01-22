Video: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne link-up to give Man City lead over Wolves

Man City have taken the lead against Wolves through Erling Haaland after a frustrating first half for the Premier League champions.

Many thought Pep Guardiola’s side would be out to prove a point today following their manager’s rant about his players’ desire this season following City’s win over Tottenham midweek but the hosts have not been spectacular.

However, Man City took the lead just before halftime as Haaland met a lovely Kevin De Bruyne cross to head his side in front.

Watch: Erling Haaland scored his twenty-third PL goal; as many as the last 3 Golden Boot winners finished with. pic.twitter.com/SXl1fLngA0 — Underdog Soccer (@Underdog_Soccer) January 22, 2023

KDB assist , Haaland goal. Too easy for my goat??? pic.twitter.com/D9KTqHtO2f — Culers Media (@lewyball) January 22, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports