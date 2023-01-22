Video: “Forget about United” – Roy Keane has his say on Man United’s title chances ahead of Arsenal clash

Man United have recovered immensely from their poor start to their Premier League campaign and a win at Arsenal today would see them firmly join the title race.

Erik ten Hag’s side would move within five points of the Gunners with a victory at the Emirates today and the Red Devils have already beaten the London club 3-1 in the reverse fixture this season at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of the match, Man United legend Roy Keane has said that anything less than a win for United on Sunday would mean they are out of the hunt for Premier League gold.

Speaking on Sky Sports as part of their coverage for the huge match, Keane said about Man United’s title hopes.

“They had a huge disappointment the other night dropping a couple of points, one or two suspensions as well which is a huge loss to United, but United had such a difficult start to the season it is great to see their recovery,” Keane stated.

“They are slightly behind Arsenal in terms of the level of their performances and obviously the points total, but it is a great chance for United to come down [to Arsenal] today and we are talking about can they get in the mix of winning the title.

“You would have been mad saying that a few months ago but if they can come and win here today, it is a big ask, then they are very much in the mix; but anything less than a win, certainly forget about United for the title.”