Video: “He should’ve done that” – Pundit says Ten Hag should have played Maguire vs Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fell to defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday after Eddie Nketiah nicked all three points at the end of the match and one pundit believes Erik ten Hag should have played Harry Maguire. 

The defeat leaves Man United 11 points behind Arsenal in the league table, who also have a game in hand, and only a win would have kept the Red Devils’ title hopes alive but talkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has suggested that Ten Hag should have been happy with a draw and brought on Harry Maguire to see the match out for a point.

The England international was an unused sub against the Gunners as the Man United boss only brought on Fred and Garnacho.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona join several clubs in the race for Chelsea star
(Video) Roy Keane fumes after Manchester United concede – “Do your job”
Journalist slams Manchester United star who “needs to do better”

Speaking on talkSPORT after the 3-2 thriller at the Emirates, the former footballer said: “Last few games he brings on Harry Maguire for the last five or ten minutes. I think he should have maybe done something like that [to see out the draw].

“Varane had to go off and Garnacho came on, maybe he should have brought on Lindelof or Maguire to try and see out the game.”

 

More Stories Darren Ambrose Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.