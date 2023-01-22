Former Chelsea captain John Terry joined the club’s away supporters in yesterday’s clash between the Blues and Liverpool.

Chelsea saw out a goalless stalemate at Anfield in a match where the three points were crucial to either side’s top-four hopes.

Kai Havertz did find the back of the net within the first five minutes of the game, but it was ruled out shortly after by VAR due to an offside by the goalscorer.

Terry was there to watch his former team in action. He lifted five Premier League titles in blue, as well as five FA Cups, a Champions League and many more.

Take a look at the video below, courtesy of the Englishman’s Twitter.