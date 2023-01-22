Video: Jude Bellingham scores incredible goal from outside of the box vs Augsburg

Jude Bellingham has shown once again why he is one of football’s hottest properties in Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Augsburg on Sunday.

The England international gave his side the lead just before the 30-minute mark with an incredible goal from outside of the box. The midfielder received the ball before beating his man and blasting the ball into the away side’s net.

Bellingham is expected to leave Dortmund this season and once again reminds his pursuers, Liverpool and Real Madrid, what they will be signing this summer.

BELLINGHAM SCORES IN DORTMUND'S FIRST GAME BACK ? pic.twitter.com/6i4pl4GXEr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN