Video: Jude Bellingham scores incredible goal from outside of the box vs Augsburg

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jude Bellingham has shown once again why he is one of football’s hottest properties in Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Augsburg on Sunday.

The England international gave his side the lead just before the 30-minute mark with an incredible goal from outside of the box. The midfielder received the ball before beating his man and blasting the ball into the away side’s net.

Bellingham is expected to leave Dortmund this season and once again reminds his pursuers, Liverpool and Real Madrid, what they will be signing this summer.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal vs Man Utd team news – Erik ten Hag decides Casemiro replacement
Video: Erling Haaland incredibly scores fourth Man City hat-trick against Wolves
Juranovic leaves Celtic for Union Berlin, Everton should look at Giakoumakis
More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.