Video: Lisandro Martinez pounces on poor Ramsdale mistake to draw Man United level

Arsenal and Man United are playing out a thriller at the Emirates Stadium and the clash is now level at 2-2 thanks to Lisandro Martinez.

The tie went into the break at 1-1 after goals from Marcus Rashford and Eddie Nketiah before Bukayo Saka scored a stunner at the start of the second to give the home side the lead.

Lisandro Martinez pounced on a mistake from Aaron Ramsdale six minutes later to level the match after the England goalkeeper dropped the ball leading to the World Cup winner impressively heading the ball into the net.