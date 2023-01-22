Video: Lisandro Martinez pounces on poor Ramsdale mistake to draw Man United level

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Man United are playing out a thriller at the Emirates Stadium and the clash is now level at 2-2 thanks to Lisandro Martinez. 

The tie went into the break at 1-1 after goals from Marcus Rashford and Eddie Nketiah before Bukayo Saka scored a stunner at the start of the second to give the home side the lead.

Lisandro Martinez pounced on a mistake from Aaron Ramsdale six minutes later to level the match after the England goalkeeper dropped the ball leading to the World Cup winner impressively heading the ball into the net.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead with long-range stunner
Brilliant news coming out of Italy for Tottenham’s pursuit of £35m star
Video: Eddie Nketiah draws Arsenal level vs Man United after peach of a cross from Xhaka
More Stories Aaron Ramsdale Lisandro Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.