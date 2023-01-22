(Video) Marcus Rashford scores sensational long-range strike to give Manchester United the lead

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead against Arsenal with a sensational long-range strike.

Not many Manchester United fans would have expected to take the lead in the first half against the league leaders, but that’s exactly what they did.

Rashford picked up the ball just inside Arsenal’s half before skinning Thomas Partey. The England international then rifled one past Aaron Ramsdale from range, giving United the lead.

Pictures from NBC Sports, Beinsports and Sky Sports.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, Eddie Nketiah equalised for Arsenal just a few minutes later.

