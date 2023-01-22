(Video) Marcus Rashford scores sensational long-range strike to give Manchester United the lead

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead against Arsenal with a sensational long-range strike.

Not many Manchester United fans would have expected to take the lead in the first half against the league leaders, but that’s exactly what they did.

Rashford picked up the ball just inside Arsenal’s half before skinning Thomas Partey. The England international then rifled one past Aaron Ramsdale from range, giving United the lead.

MARCUS RASHFORD! What a goal this is! ? pic.twitter.com/5NqKfKZrxF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

WHAT A GOAL FROM MARCUS RASHFORD ? pic.twitter.com/8RvRpRLimd — United Clip (@unitedclip) January 22, 2023

SIX GOALS IN HIS LAST SIX PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES. MARCUS RASHFORD IS HIM. ? Manchester United take the lead against league leaders, Arsenal. ? ?? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/nQQJb5xDZp — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2023

Pictures from NBC Sports, Beinsports and Sky Sports.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, Eddie Nketiah equalised for Arsenal just a few minutes later.