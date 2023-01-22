(Video) Roy Keane fumes after Manchester United concede – “Do your job”

Roy Keane wasn’t happy with the Manchester United defence after they conceded against Arsenal in the first half.

Keane is Manchester United through and through he certainly doesn’t hold back in his assessments when analysing their games on TV.

Manchester United conceded shortly after opening the scoring against Arsenal, and Keane certainly wasn’t happy with how they defended, as seen in the video below.

Roy Keane is NOT happy with the defending which led to Arsenal's goal ? pic.twitter.com/3BvJ3B1rL0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

Keane is open and honest when analysing Manchester United and sometimes lets his emotions get the better of him, but as we saw from his playing days, it’s only because he’s passionate about his club.