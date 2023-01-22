(Video) Roy Keane fumes after Manchester United concede – “Do your job”

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Roy Keane wasn’t happy with the Manchester United defence after they conceded against Arsenal in the first half.

Keane is Manchester United through and through he certainly doesn’t hold back in his assessments when analysing their games on TV.

Manchester United conceded shortly after opening the scoring against Arsenal, and Keane certainly wasn’t happy with how they defended, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist slams Manchester United star who “needs to do better”
(Video) Eddie Nketiah scores dramatic late winner for Arsenal against Manchester United
(Photo) Arsenal transfer target spotted in stadium against Manchester United

Keane is open and honest when analysing Manchester United and sometimes lets his emotions get the better of him, but as we saw from his playing days, it’s only because he’s passionate about his club.

More Stories Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.