(Video) Sebastien Haller receives heart-warming ovation after making Dortmund debut 6 months after cancer diagnosis

Sebastien Haller receives heart-warming ovation after making Dortmund debut 6 months after cancer diagnosis

Borussia Dortmund
Sebastien Haller made his Borussia Dortmund debut six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year and as a result, has been unable to feature for Dortmund since he signed for the Bundesliga club.

However, Haller was able to make his debut in the Bundesliga, coming on as a substitute on Sunday, as seen in the video below.

The new the Dortmund fans made for Haller upon his entrance to the pitch was a heart-warming moment.

