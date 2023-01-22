(Video) Sebastien Haller receives heart-warming ovation after making Dortmund debut 6 months after cancer diagnosis

Sebastien Haller made his Borussia Dortmund debut six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year and as a result, has been unable to feature for Dortmund since he signed for the Bundesliga club.

However, Haller was able to make his debut in the Bundesliga, coming on as a substitute on Sunday, as seen in the video below.

Six months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and after treatment including two successful operations, Sébastien Haller makes his #BVB debut. The message on his boots: “fuck cancer.”#Haller has already scored an 8-min hat-trick in a friendly vs. Basel last week. pic.twitter.com/s3FeYzmr6o — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) January 22, 2023

The new the Dortmund fans made for Haller upon his entrance to the pitch was a heart-warming moment.