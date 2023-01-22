Pep Guardiola has given an honest verdict on his side’s form this season compared to recent years.

Manchester City are currently back-to-back Premier League winners and are looking to win three in a row – something only achieved by rivals Manchester United.

This campaign, they have lost matches to United, Liverpool and Brentford and sit in second place behind Arsenal.

Midweek, City were forced to complete a second-half comeback against Tottenham Hotspur after conceding two goals in quick succession at the end of the first half. Despite picking up the three points, Guardiola was furious post-match at his team’s performance and lack of desire throughout the game.

It came days after their Manchester derby loss, in which they also conceded two goals within four minutes in the closing stages at Old Trafford.

Guardiola gives verdict on his team

Today they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in a 2pm Premier League clash, and the Spaniard will be keen on seeing a vast improvement from their latest displays.

Pre-match, Guardiola said (via Football Daily): “We were good in the past, we had consistency and this season we don’t have it.”