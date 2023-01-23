Arsenal completed a deal to sign the Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion this month.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season scoring 7 goals and picking up 3 assists in the Premier League. The player’s agent has now revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were in talks to sign the player but they were indecisive in their approach.

On the other hand, Arsenal were swift and they managed to conclude negotiations quickly and the deal was wrapped up within 24 hours.

The player’s agent revealed (h/t Mirror): “Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks. But it was we want him, but wait this, wait that. Wednesday we got in touch with Arsenal – 24 hours later they had an agreement.”

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners for a fee of around £27 million and the deal could look like a bargain in the coming seasons.

The Belgian International is at the peak of his career right now and the only reason Arsenal were able to sign him for a knockdown price was because of his contract situation. The player would have been a free agent at the end of the season and Brighton wanted to recoup some money for him.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane has been the only reliable attacker at Tottenham this season and Antonio Conte could have used reinforcements in the final third. Trossard could have proven to be a quality acquisition and the Belgian would have certainly improved them with his quality and versatility.

The Spurs fans will certainly be disappointed with the revelations from the player’s agent and it remains to be seen whether their indecisiveness in the market ends up costing them a place in the top four this season.