Arsenal agree €15m fee for player who will make transfer decision today

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a fee for the transfer of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, though Borussia Dortmund have also struck the same agreement.

Both clubs have agreed terms on a €15million transfer deal for the talented 18-year-old, who has become regarded as one of the biggest prospects in Spanish football in recent times.

According to The Athletic, both Arsenal and Dortmund have reached this €15m agreement for Fresneda, with the player now set to decide on his future today.

It remains to be seen if Fresneda will choose the Gunners or Dortmund, but both clubs look like fine stepping stones for a top young talent like him as he seeks to further his career.

Dortmund have a great track record of developing youngsters, giving them playing time, and then selling them for a big profit when Europe’s elite come calling later, so he’d do well to choose a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Arsenal, however, are a team on the up and look one of the most exciting places to be right now after the tremendous work done by manager Mikel Arteta.