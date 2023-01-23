Arsenal and Newcastle linked with 26-year-old Premier League winger

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for the Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Gunners made inquiries for the 26-year-old winger and they were not the only Premier League club keen on signing Harrison. Apparently, Newcastle have been keeping tabs on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two clubs come forward with a concrete proposal for the Leeds United winger before the January transfer window roses.

Ben Jacobs said: “Jack Harrison is another long-standing target. With Harrison, I think it’s a slightly different situation now compared to the summer. Arsenal were not the only club that considered a move for Harrison, although they didn’t move in any sort of significant way necessarily. “They certainly made enquiries, as did Newcastle United. I think that now on the Harrison front, it’s perhaps a level of clubs slightly below where Arsenal are, that are looking at the player.”

Arsenal wanted to sign the Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk at the start of the month but they were beaten to his signature by Premier League rivals Chelsea. It makes sense for them to make enquiries for other players who play in a similar position but a move for Harrison seems highly unlikely.

The Gunners have now signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion and the Belgian international is their alternative to Mudryk.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, star winger Allan Saint-Maximin has not been at his best this season and that could force the Magpies to dip into the transfer market for other attacking reinforcements. However, Harrison hasn’t exactly lit up the league with his performances this season and it would be an underwhelming acquisition for the Magpies.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops but it is fair to say that clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle should look to aim higher. The Leeds ace has one goal and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.