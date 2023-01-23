Arsenal make contact with agents of Serie A star over potential transfer

Arsenal are reportedly tracking Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as a potential transfer target.

The Gunners are yet to make a concrete approach for the USA international, but are said to have made initial contact with his representatives, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will pursue McKennie as a priority target, but one imagines there must be some potential there due to the difficult situation Juventus find themselves in at the moment.

The Italian giants have just been hit with a 15-point deduction, so could soon find themselves needing to sell players, as they did when they were notably relegated in 2006.

McKennie has shown some promise in his time with Juve, though he’s not quite managed to establish himself as a guaranteed starter, so he may well be tempted to move on anyway.

Arsenal could do with more depth in midfield behind first-choice pairing Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, with McKennie looking like a good fit to provide Mikel Arteta with more rotation options.