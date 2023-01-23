Leeds told they can sign ‘beast’ who can save their season for £35m in January

Leeds United continue to be linked strongly with a transfer deal for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

The Morocco international was one of the stars of the World Cup, and it could be that he’ll soon be on the move for around £35million.

Ben Jacobs has discussed the Ounahi situation, giving Leeds hope of getting this deal done this January.

“We know that Jesse Marsch likes the player but I think the sense I’ve got with Ounahi all along is that he’s going to take his time in making a decision,” Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

“Agreeing on a fee with Angers will take some time because they’re milking the amazing World Cup that he had.

“I think that it’s going to take far more than the £20m/£25m that clubs have sort of circled and offered so far, it could be £30m/£35m perhaps. Angers are trying to maximise the value as much as they can and get the best possible and inflated price.

“I don’t think that Leeds will necessarily want to move on that, now that they have brought in a couple of others. They’ve already spent a bit of money and they certainly won’t want to get sucked into a bidding war.”