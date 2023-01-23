Chelsea plotting double Everton swoop as January spending looks set to continue

Chelsea are plotting a double swoop for Everton youngsters Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon.

Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. The young midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season, leading to a call-up to the Belgium squad for the World Cup.

Gordon has had a difficult season so far for Everton. The young winger came through the Everton academy and showed plenty of promise in his early days, but it’s not quite worked out for him this season.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea are plotting a double swoop for both Onana and Gordon as they look to continue their January spending.

It’s no surprise to see Chelsea linked with signing a young midfielder, with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract in the summer.

However, a move for Gordon could make as a bit of a shock, considering their recent transfer dealings. Chelsea have signed Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Mykhaylo Mudryk, so signing another attacking player wouldn’t make too much sense during the January transfer window.