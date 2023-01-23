Chelsea see bid rejected for new defender with personal terms already agreed

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have seen a bid rejected for Lyon defender Malo Gusto with personal terms already agreed.

Reece James’ injury issues have been a key reason as to why Chelsea are struggling this season. Not only due to losing a talented player from the starting eleven but the lack of adequate cover is also a major concern.

Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel have both played midfielders in his position at times this season, so it’s clear to see that a right-back to provide competition for James is important.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Chelsea have had a bid rejected for Lyon right-back Gusto.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star set to stay at club amid interest with Jurgen Klopp playing key role in decision
Chelsea plotting double Everton swoop as January spending looks set to continue
(Video) Jamie Carragher reacts to Everton’s decision to sack Frank Lampard

The report claims that personal terms have already been agreed for Gusto, so you’d imagine there’s a good chance Chelsea could get this over the line.

Chelsea haven’t been afraid to spend money during the January transfer window and if personal terms have been agreed then all that’s left is to agree a fee with Lyon.

Lyon reportedly want Gusto to stay at the club until the end of the season at least.

More Stories Malo Gusto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.