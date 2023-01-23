Chelsea are set to offer Thiago Silva a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Silva has been a revelation since making the move to Chelsea. Despite being 38 years old, Silva is still one of the best defenders in the Premier League and is showing no signs of slowing down.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Chelsea will undoubtedly want to keep hold of him, and a report from The Times has claimed that they are set to offer the Brazilian a new deal, keeping him at the club until at least his 39th birthday.

If Silva becomes available in the summer then there’s no doubt many clubs will be looking to bring him in on a free transfer, but Chelsea seem keen to extend his current deal.

Chelsea have spent hundreds of millions in the last 12 months, bringing in a host of young talent and the experience of Silva will be perfect in helping to nurture and develop these young players.

The experience Silva has gained over his immense career would be invaluable and he’s still playing at an elite level.