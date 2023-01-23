Chelsea planning new approach for potential £100m-plus transfer

Chelsea are reportedly planning a new approach for the transfer of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez after failing to bring him in earlier in January.

The Blues have made the decision to turn to Fernandez again after also struggling to agree a deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, according to a report from the Guardian.

Fernandez looks an elite young talent, having shone at Benfica and also for Argentina during their recent victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The 22-year-old could be a great fit in Graham Potter’s struggling squad, giving Chelsea a much-needed long-term successor to ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are also both due to be out of contract in the summer.

The Guardian note, however, that Fernandez has a release clause of £106m at Benfica, so it’s hard to imagine CFC will get this done on the cheap.

Benfica already made it difficult for Chelsea to negotiate with them earlier this January, so it’s not clear how much the situation has changed.

Still, Todd Boehly is clearly not one for giving up, and it seems this saga may not be dead just yet.