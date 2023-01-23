Chelsea line up bid for defender while two midfielder transfer targets remain on Blues’ agenda

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a bid for the transfer of Lyon right-back Malo Gusto and it seems deals for midfielders like Enzo Fernandez or Franck Kessie also remain an option before the end of January.

The Blues have been busy this winter, just as they were in the summer, with new owner Todd Boehly making sweeping changes to the playing squad since he bought the club last year.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea still have plans for the end of January, with Lyon ace Gusto on their radar and looking set to be the subject of a bid.

The report adds that reviving a deal for Benfica star Fernandez also can’t be ruled out, while a loan move for Barcelona’s Kessie could also be an alternative.

Malo Gusto is being linked with Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal to make their move for 23-year-old La Liga ace in summer
Leeds told they can sign ‘beast’ who can save their season for £35m in January
Next Everton manager odds: Surprise Premier League legends in the frame

Chelsea would do well to bring in Gusto as an alternative to Reece James, who has had a difficult season with injuries, while midfielders surely remain essential targets due to both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho being out of contract at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his Daily Briefing today that Chelsea still look like one to watch before the end of January.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez Franck Kessie Malo Gusto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.