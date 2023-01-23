Conte makes two vital changes for Fulham away in our Spurs’ plausible XI [image]

Fulham away would ordinarily not be a must-watch game for Tottenham, but this evening, all eyes will be on Antonio Conte’s charges, who have, in recent weeks, been serving up mostly relegation-form football.

In particular, captain Hugo Lloris has proven to be unreliable, putting his recent howlers down to mental and physical struggles after a packed Christmas schedule that included a World Cup final.

Spurs owe the Frenchman a rest and now might be the time to do that. Elsewhere, it is surely past due for us to see something of Djed Spence in the right wing-back spot, or what was he bought for?

Conte needs to mix it up, so what are your picks, or have you given up the ghost?!

 

  2. Oh Robin please do your due diligence on lenglet. He is on loan from barca a levy cheap well not so cheap loan due to his weekly wage. So don’t worry.

  3. Forster – GK
    Sessegnon – LWB
    Davies – LCB
    Lenglet – CB
    Romero – RCB
    Perisic – RWB
    Hojbjerg – DCM
    Bentancur – CM
    Richarlison – LW
    Kulusevski – RW
    Kane – ST

  4. Yes, but he plays and is consistently under par.
    The club as usual has a real problem with the manner in which they play.

    When playing fast going forward they could beat anyone but this is very rare. Passing erratic, passing sideways and back is the usual style. Predictable is the adjective of choice and losing the consequence.

