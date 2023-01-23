Conte makes two vital changes for Fulham away in our Spurs’ plausible XI [image]

Fulham away would ordinarily not be a must-watch game for Tottenham, but this evening, all eyes will be on Antonio Conte’s charges, who have, in recent weeks, been serving up mostly relegation-form football.

In particular, captain Hugo Lloris has proven to be unreliable, putting his recent howlers down to mental and physical struggles after a packed Christmas schedule that included a World Cup final.

Spurs owe the Frenchman a rest and now might be the time to do that. Elsewhere, it is surely past due for us to see something of Djed Spence in the right wing-back spot, or what was he bought for?

Conte needs to mix it up, so what are your picks, or have you given up the ghost?!