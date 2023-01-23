Everton have been linked with a move for the Brazilian winger Tete.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at French club Lyon and the Toffees could still sign him if they can reach an agreement with Lyon and his parent club Shakhtar Donetsk as per Daily Mail.

Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether Frank Lampard is prepared to do everything in his power to get the deal across the line. They are 19th in the league table and have managed to score just 15 goals in 19 league games so far.

Bringing in the right attacking reinforcements could help them survive relegation. No other club has scored fewer goals in the league this season and clearly, they need to more cutting-edge in the final third.

Tete has done quite well for the French club this season scoring six goals and picking up five assists across all competitions.

He would add some much-needed flair, creativity, pace, and goals to the side if the Toffees can get the deal done.

However, it remains to be seen whether they can convince all parties. Apparently, Lyon can sign the player permanently for £17.5 million and they could easily look to complete the transfer and then sell him to Everton for a profit.

Meanwhile, Everton would face competition from Leicester City and Nottingham Forest as well.

Tete is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.