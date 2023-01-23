According to Sky Sports pundit Ben Islington, Michael Keane wants to sign with West Ham this month after being dropped by Everton following an altercation with Frank Lampard.

The Hammers allowed Craig Dawson to go to Wolves in a £3.3 million deal over the weekend, and they have been linked to a move for a central defender in the January transfer window.

“Michael Keane has been marginalised in fall out to Everton’s home defeat to Southampton,” Islington wrote on his personal Twitter account

“Hasn’t been in recent matchday squads and player has wanted to join either West Ham or Saints.

“Dawson now sold to Wolves, Bednarek’s return probably ends his hopes of joining the latter.”

Keane has been linked with a move to the London Stadium, but a deal hasn’t been made since Everton only wanted a permanent transfer. It has since come to light that Keane has fallen out of favor at Goodison Park as a result of a dispute with the management.