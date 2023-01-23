‘For the price of Bellingham’: Liverpool told to sign Premier League duo

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has urged his former club to sign Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice instead of Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with signing a midfielder over the last couple of transfer windows as they look to replace the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It’s no secret that Bellingham is a target for Liverpool, but former player Warnock has suggested that they should look to target Caicedo and Rice instead.

“It’s interesting when you speak about Jude Bellingham. Everyone thinks Bellingham would fit Liverpool and be the solution. Or whether it’s you go for two players for the price of Bellingham, i.e. a Declan Rice and a Caicedo. And would that be a better fit for Liverpool longer-term?” Said Warnock, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.