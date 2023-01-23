Former Premier League manager is Everton’s number one target to replace Frank Lampard

Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is Everton’s number one target after Frank Lampard was sacked.

The writing has been on the wall for Lampard for some time now. Losing twice in one week to struggling Bournemouth followed by a host of home defeats to the likes of Wolves, Leicester, Brighton and Southampton meant Lampard’s sacking was arguably a little overdue.

The Daily Mail have confirmed that Lampard has been sacked by Everton pending an official announcement and former Leeds manager Bielsa is now their number one target to take over the reins.

Bielsa’s intense style would undoubtedly push Everton’s players into upping their performance on and off the ball. The Argentine demands a lot from his players and we’ve seen plenty of lacklustre performances from this current Everton squad.

Whether the current crop of Everton players would be able to cope with the demands of Bielsa is another story and there are understandably doubts from Evertonians that they’ve got the squad to adapt to Bielsa’s demands.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are already injury-prone, so the intense training sessions of Bielsa may make it difficult for them to cope.