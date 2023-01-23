Gareth Bale makes announcement regarding next step after retiring from football

Gareth Bale has announced his next step after recently retiring from football.

Bale recently announced his retirement from football after his beloved Wales were knocked out of the World Cup.

Bale will go down as one of the greatest ever players to have come out of Great Britain, and he’s now announced his next steps following his retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)

Bale will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next month. Bale’s love for Golf is well documented and it could be a path he goes down on a permanent basis.