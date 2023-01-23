Jurgen Klopp has had enough of the rubbish performances

Jurgen Klopp left a fit Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho on the bench against Chelsea on Saturday, instead selecting 38-year-old James Milner, Naby Keita and teenager Stefan Bajcetic in their positions.

This would never have happened in such a big game at any point in the manager’s tenure, suggesting he’s well and truly had enough of the limp, physically meek performances from his so-called stars.

If other players had been fit, it would be interesting to see if Mo Salah was also benched, given his lack of recent contributions as well.

The team selection signifies that Klopp himself knows a rebuild is a necessity. He needs an entirely new midfield and another centre-back. Attackers have been signed in the past year in Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, but the rest of the team is in dire need of attention.

Nothing will happen this month, which in itself is fairly bizarre, but FSG or whoever the potential new owners are simply have to finance a full rebuild at the end of the season.

They’ve really left it a summer too late, as it’s looking unlikely Liverpool will get top four which in itself could have ramifications on the type of players available to us.