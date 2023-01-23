Jesse Marsch has told Leeds attacker he is free to leave

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has reportedly cleared young forward Joe Gelhardt to leave Elland Road this January.

The 20-year-old could be allowed to move out on loan, with a number of clubs expected to be interested in snapping him up.

Some Leeds fans may have been keen to see Gelhardt get more first-team opportunities, but it seems Marsch now feels it would be best for his development to go out and play regularly elsewhere.

It remains to be seen which clubs will come in for Gelhardt, but some reports suggest a Championship move is the most likely outcome.

