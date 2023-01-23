Leicester City, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have reportedly all asked about the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas this January.

The Costa Rica international is no longer first choice at PSG, and it seems he’s keen to find a way out of the club before the end of the month, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report suggests the Premier League could be Navas’ next destination, with Leicester, Bournemouth and Forest seemingly in the mix for his signature.

Leicester would certainly do well to bring Navas in this winter, with the club suffering since losing long-serving and influential number one Kasper Schmeichel during the summer.

Navas remains a big name with great ability and experience, having won a host of major honours during his time with both PSG and former club Real Madrid.

It would be exciting for a team like Leicester to get hold of him, while it would also surely boost the survival hopes of the likes of Bournemouth and Forest between now and the end of the season.