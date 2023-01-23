Club have ‘everything agreed’ with Leicester City player for January move

Leicester City misfit Ayoze Perez reportedly looks set to leave the club imminently.

According to the latest transfer news coming from Spain today, Perez is closing in on a move to Real Betis, with the former Newcastle man agreeing personal terms with the La Liga side.

It remains to be seen, however, if Betis can strike a deal with Leicester, though one imagines the Foxes won’t be too desperate to keep hold of the player.

Perez started brightly when he first moved to the King Power Stadium, but he’s no longer in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team plans and it makes for all involved if he moves on this winter.