Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Italian international winger Federico Chiesa.

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, manager Jurgen Klopp is not happy with the performances of Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, and the Reds could look to move for Chiesa if they decide to cash in on Salah at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Juventus winger was exceptional for his country in the European Championships but he has had his fair share of injury problems since then and the player has not been able to develop as expected. Regardless, he remains a top-class talent who has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer.

Chiesa has made just eight appearances (254 minutes) this season, scoring once and picking up two assists.

Liverpool could definitely use more quality in the wide areas and Chiesa would be a superb acquisition for the right price.

Apparently, the winger is valued at €60 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to fork out that kind of money for his services.

Meanwhile, Salah will have no shortage of suitors if he is made available at the end of the season. French outfit Paris Saint-Germain have been named as a potential destination.

The Egyptian has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma and he has helped them win every single trophy at the club level.

The Reds decided to part ways with Sadio Mane at the start of the season and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let another one of their famed front three leave the club in the summer.