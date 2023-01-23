Ferdinand slams Man Utd summer signing and says experienced star looked “scared” vs Arsenal opponent

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at summer signing Antony for failing to beat a man as he used to do during his Ajax days.

The former Red Devils defender was also critical of Luke Shaw’s performance against Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka yesterday, saying the left-back looked scared of his follow England international.

Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Emirates Stadium, and Saka was undoubtedly a star performer for the Gunners as he continuously gave Shaw problems on that left-hand side of the visitors’ defence.

Antony, by contrast, did not contribute enough for United in attack, and Ferdinand was not too happy with this as he analysed the game on Vibe with Five.

“He just doesn’t beat anyone and I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Was that always the way?’” Ferdinand said of Antony.

“I’ve seen clips of him when he was at Ajax and he was somebody who used to beat people.

“I saw Thomas Partey, who I wouldn’t put down as a sprinter, absolutely burst past him, and I’m thinking, ‘Woah, he (Antony) hasn’t got much power in them legs!’

“He’s a tricky winger, but with tricky wingers you want them to still be able to beat the defender.”

He added: “I think Saka, my young player of the year, had Shaw scared. That’s the first time I’ve seen Shaw look like, ‘Oh, this guy has got my number.’

“He gave him far too much space a lot of the time, allowed him to run and get into the box before engaging with him because he didn’t want to get beat.

“He thought if he tried to face him up he’d just shift it round him.

“But Shaw’s been magnificent for United up to this point.”

Ferdinand did give credit to Arsenal, however, saying they look like champions at the moment, with Mikel Arteta’s side five points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.